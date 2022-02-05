Nora Fatehi Reveals Why Her Instagram Account Was Deleted

Actress Nora Fatehi has returned to Instagram after leaving her followers worried when her account became inactive on Friday. Late at night, Nora Fatehi returned to Instagram and wrote a statement explaining why she had left the network.

Fatehi took to her Instagram Stories and stated, "Sorry guys there was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone's been trying to get into my account since the morning! thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out quickly!"

Nora Fatehi Instagram story

Fatehi has 37.6 million Instagram followers. In her Instagram bio, she describes herself as a "Actress, Performer, Singer/Self taught dancer, Producer."

Fatehi's most recent post detailed her visit to a Dubai animal reserve, where she spent time with white lions. She was observed feeding a lion using a special technique. Sharing the video, Fatehi had written, “This was scary.. thanks to Masood and his entire team for giving me this opportunity to interact with these beautiful animals who have been rescued from circuses and mistreatment. Your whole team is doing a great job at rehabilitating them.. This was a surreal experience for me and I’ll remember it forever.”

She's posted a lot more from her current Dubai holiday, including photos from pool time. Other footage on her Instagram Stories showed her nursing a newborn hyena with a bottle, kissing a monkey, and conversing with an owl.

Fatehi was most recently featured in Guru Randhawa's music video for 'Dance Meri Rani.' She had also starred in Guru's music video 'Naach Meri Rani.' Her next video featured her in blonde curly hair and matching clothing while performing dancing movements.