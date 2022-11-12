Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Nine Celebrities From Tamil Film Industry Unveil First Look Of 'Rangoli'

Nine celebrities from the Tamil film industry launched the first look of director Vaali Mohan Das's upcoming Tamil film 'Rangoli'.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 5:14 pm

Nine celebrities from the Tamil film industry including directors Lokesh Kanakaraj and Venkat Prabhu launched the first look of director Vaali Mohan Das's upcoming Tamil film 'Rangoli'. 

The film, which has been produced by Gopuram Films' K. Babu Reddy and G. Sathish Kumar, features newcomers in the lead roles. The story revolves around the lives of contemporary school students.

The film's first look was released by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, actor Arun Vijay, director Venkat Prabhu, actor Atharvaa Murali, music director G. V. Prakash Kumar, actor Sathish, actress Vani Bhojan, actors Naveen Chandra and Karthick Rathnam.

Sources close to the film's unit say that 'Rangoli' the engrossing story which will revolve around school students and their families.

The film is about a boy, who under pressure from his parents, leaves his school and joins another highly rated private school. The incidents that happen there forms the crux of the story.

The film's first look featuring the school children posing together has kindled nostalgic memories and has increased expectations as well.

Hamaresh, who appeared as a child artiste in the movies like 'Maanagaram' and 'Deiva Thirumgal', makes his debut as a lead actor through this movie.

Prarthana, Sai Sri, and Akshaya are appearing as the titular characters, and Aadukalam Murugadoss essays a pivotal character in this movie.

The film has been shot across the exotic locales of Chennai and Kadappa.

The film is in its final stages and work is progressing in full swing.

