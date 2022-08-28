Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Nia Sharma Slams Media For Linking Her With Paras Kalnawat, Calls It 'Stupidity'

Nia Sharma of 'Naagin 4' fame says it is an act of "stupidity" to link her with Paras Kalnawat, who is well-known in the TV universe for his role in 'Anupamaa'.

Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 7:11 pm

Nia Sharma of 'Naagin 4' fame says it is an act of "stupidity" to link her with Paras Kalnawat, who is well-known in the TV universe for his role in 'Anupamaa'.

Reacting to the dating rumours going around since they were confirmed as contestants on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', Nia said that just because she is single, her name cannot be linked with anyone.

She said: "That was stupidity on the part of the media because we were confirmed as the first two contestants on the show and first time I met Paras Kalnawat was here on the show on the first day of the promo and I said, 'Hey, hi boyfriend', and he said, 'Hey, hi Nia, and apparently we're dating and all of that'. That's how we laugh. And so I mean, it is so frivolous for me to even be commenting and explaining this."

Nia continued: "This is absolutely absurd that suddenly an article comes out about two confirmed contestants on the show dating each other. Just because I'm single I can't be linked to everybody. I may look single but I'm not available to everybody."

Sharing her excitement about joining the show and talking about her interest in dance, she said: "It has been a while, I have been working on myself, investing in myself to get better, and grooming myself.
 

"Definitely, I have been waiting for something to give my heart to and 'Jhalak' came. None of the 12 contestants could have thought that the show will come back this year and we all will be on it. So, I am more than excited and thrilled to be on the show."

Talking about her love for dance, she said: "I enjoy dancing in family weddings and parties as no one is judging you there and you can just dance till morning and I have done that. But this does not give me an edge over everyone in the show, as 'Jhalak' is not about just going crazy dancing on the floors. It needs more professionalism, aggression and hard work and if I have it all, then only I can give it my best."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Nia Sharma Naagin 4 Paras Kalnawat TV Shows Indian Cinema Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Dating Rumours Celebrity Life
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 cr

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Banks, Buyers, Not Supertech, Lose Over Rs 300 cr

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights