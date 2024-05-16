Art & Entertainment

NHRC Opens Entries For 10th Annual Short Films Competition

The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday said it has opened entries for its annual thematic short films competition online.

National Human Rights Commission
National Human Rights Commission Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The last date for entries is August 30, the NHRC said in a statement.

The aim of this competition is to encourage and acknowledge cinematic and creative efforts of the citizens, irrespective of their age, towards the promotion and protection of human rights, officials said.

The short films may be in English or any Indian language with subtitles in English. The duration of the short film should be a minimum of three minutes and a maximum of 10 minutes and they can be in a documentary, animation or dramatised form.

The themes of short films should be based on various socio-economic, cultural, and political rights and may include issues specific to bonded and child labour, women and children's rights, rights in challenges of elderly persons; rights of persons with disability; manual scavenging, right to healthcare; issues of fundamental freedoms; human tra?icking; domestic violence and human rights violation due to police atrocities, it said.

There is no entry fee or bar on the number of entries an individual can send to participate in the contest. However, the participants must send each film separately with a duly filled-in entry form.

"The film, a duly filed entry form, and other requisite documents may be sent using Google drive at nhrcshortfilm@gmail.com," the statement said.

