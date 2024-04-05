Art & Entertainment

Neha Kakkar’s ‘Good Morning’ Is All About ‘Head Banging, Korean Hearts’ In Car

Singer Neha Kakkar on Friday morning was seen doing “head banging” and making Korean hearts in the car, while she was going to pick her husband Rohanpreet Singh, whom she lovingly calls "Rohu".

Advertisement

Instagram
Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Singer Neha Kakkar on Friday morning was seen doing “head banging” and making Korean hearts in the car, while she was going to pick her husband Rohanpreet Singh, whom she lovingly calls "Rohu".

Neha took to Instagram stories and shared a video.

In the clip, she was seen grooving to some reggaeton music and then suddenly started hilariously head banging, which means shaking one's head in rhythm with music.

Neha%20Kakkar%27s%20Story
Neha Kakkar's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Dressed in a white fluffy crop top paired with sweatpants, Neha said: “Goodmorning…Bhangra paao…. aa rahe hai Punjabi aa rahe hai… We are going to pick Rohu.”

Neha, who has belted out hits such as 'Second Hand Jawaani', 'Sunny Sunny', 'Manali Trance', 'London Thumakda', 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki', started her journey in singing by participating in the second season of the singing reality show, 'Indian Idol'.

Advertisement

Apart from playback singing, she has been a part of several television reality shows as a judge including 'Indian Idol' and 'Superstar Singer' season 3.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma 'Not Happy' With Hardik's Captaincy At MI, Could Leave Next Year - Report
  2. Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The OG National Crush
  3. Google Parent Alphabet Eyes $35 Billion Acquisition Of HubSpot Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report
  4. Sports World LIVE: Nadal Pulls Out Of Monte Carlo Masters; Japanese GP Practice On
  5. Amit Shah’s AFSPA Statement Sounds Poll Bugle In Jammu And Kashmir
  6. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh
  7. 'Kill' Teaser Review: Laksh Lalwani Unleashes A Bloodbath In A Deadly Train Ride Like Never Before
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Manifesto Out; 50% Govt Jobs For Women, MSP Law & More Big Promises Made