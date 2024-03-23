Art & Entertainment

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Celebrate Holi On 'Superstar Singer 3' Set

Singer Neha Kakkar, who is currently the judge of kids singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3', celebrated the festival of colours, Holi, on the set, with her husband and Punjabi artist Rohanpreet Singh.

IANS
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
Prabhatkhabar
Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh
The couple, who is fondly known as 'Nehupreet' by their fans, had tied the knot in October 2020.

In the new episode, there was a perfect jugalbandi of singing and comedy as Rohanpreet joined Haarsh Limbachiyaa as co-host for the show.

The 11-year-old Vaishnavi Panicker stole hearts with her outstanding performance and made a heartfelt request for everyone to participate in the Holi celebrations by applying colors, expressing her longing to experience the joy of Holi, which she misses due to personal reasons.

Following her request, Rohanpreet, captain Salman Ali, and Haarsh joined Vaishnavi to celebrate Holi, spreading happiness and enjoyment.

Neha, who looked pretty in a white beaded ethnic ensemble, joined in too

The pictures show Rohanpreet cutely applying colours on his ladylove's cheeks.

Amid the live Holi celebrations, Vaishnavi talked about Holi celebrations, and Salman expressed his desire to attend a traditional Holi festival in his village.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.

