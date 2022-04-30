Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Neetu Kapoor On Rishi Kapoor’s Death Anniversary: Losing A Partner Of 45 Years Was Difficult, Painful

On the second death anniversary of actor Rishi Kapoor, his wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, shares an emotional message on social media.

Neetu Kapoor On Rishi Kapoor’s Death Anniversary: Losing A Partner Of 45 Years Was Difficult, Painful
Neetu Kapoor And Rishi Kapoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 4:16 pm

Losing a partner of 45 years was difficult and painful, said Neetu Kapoor as she paid tributes to her late husband actor Rishi Kapoor on his second death anniversary.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Neetu Kapoor said following her husband's demise she found solace in work.

“Today is two years since Rishi ji left us … loosing a partner of 45 years was difficult and painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied. Movie and television helped me achieve that. Rishiji will always be remembered and will stay in everyone’s heart forever (sic),” she wrote on Instagram.

Related stories

On Dance Deewane Juniors, Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional Remembering late Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor Says She Took Up Films Because Rishi Kapoor Asked Her To

Neetu Kapoor Finally Speaks Up About Getting Back To Work After Rishi Kapoor’s Demise

Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a throwback photo with her father Rishi Kapoor and simply captioned it as “Papa” with a heart emoji.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will next be seen in Dharma Productions' ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’. The film, directed by Raj Mehta, also features actors Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Veteran Actor Film Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Indian Cinema Indian Actor Late Actor/Actress Rishi Kapoor Neetu Kapoor Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

PV Sindhu Spearheads Indian Challenge In Badminton Asia Championships 2022

PV Sindhu Spearheads Indian Challenge In Badminton Asia Championships 2022