Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Says She And Kids Evicted From Home In The Night

Home Art & Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Says She And Kids Evicted From Home In The Night

Aaliya Siddiqui, the estranged wife of Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, on Friday claimed that the actor has evicted her and their two minor children from their home at the dead of the night.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Aaliya Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Aaliya Siddiqui IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 10:18 pm

Aaliya Siddiqui, the estranged wife of Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, on Friday claimed that the actor has evicted her and their two minor children from their home at the dead of the night.

She shared a video on social media, showing herself standing with her kids - daughter Shora and son Yani - standing outside a bungalow in darkness, with Shora seen crying on the road.

"This is the reality of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who has not spared his own innocent children," Aaliya said in the detailed video post.

Related stories

Now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Accuses Him Of Rape, Files Police Complaint 'With Proof'

Aaliya Siddiqui Accuses Nawazuddin Siddiqui Of Rape, 'Stealing' Her Kids; Files Complaint

Teejan Bai Biopic: Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Aaliya Siddiqui Team Up For A Film On The Award-Winning Folk Singer

She said that she had left the house with her kids after 40 days to go to the Versova Police Station, but when they returned, her husband's security guards did not let them inside.

Since she was left with just Rs 81, some of her relatives took them in and sheltered them, she said in the undated video.

The latest development came 10 days after Aaliya - who had sent a divorce notice to Nawazuddin in 2021 - accused her husband of alleged rape and lodged a complaint with the police.

"A rape complaint (with proof) has been filed against him at Versova Police Station yesterday (Thursday)," she said in the video post.

"Whatever may happen, I will not allow my innocent kids go in their heartless hands," Aaliya declared, becoming emotional while recounting her purported ordeal.

Married in 2009, the couple has been in the limelight for the past few weeks, hurling allegations at each other on various domestic and personal issues and their children.

Aaliya has also alleged how she was grappling with financial losses and now Nawazuddin has weakened her more from all sides, but she had full faith in the courts and law and expressed confidence that the verdict would be in her favour.

In earlier posts, she had alleged that her husband and mother-in-law did not give food and other basic necessities, put restrictions on her access to the bathroom, how she and her kids were reportedly kept in a room in Nawazuddin's home, etc.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Nawazuddin Siddiqui Aaliya Siddiqui Divorce
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri