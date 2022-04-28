Nawazuddin Siddiqui Feels There's No Quality In Indian Web Series: Even Worse Than TV Serials

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who starred in India's first Netflix original series 'Sacred Games' has stated that the quality of online series has declined since then. The actor stated that while the number of online series in India has risen, the quality has deteriorated to the level of TV serials.

Siddiqui further said that when working on 'Sacred Games,' he expected that it would lead to a trend of such web series on crime and narcotics. He played Ganesh Gaitonde, a notorious crime lord who has been missing for 16 years, in the series.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, The actor recently discussed the difference in the quality of web series since his debut in the OTT arena. He said, "There's a formula that is being followed. When I did Sacred Games, I had guessed back then only that the web series that will be released from now on will be about drugs and such things and it will create a fashion, and that has become true now. Quantity is there, but there's no such thing as quality left now. Web films are still good. But the series that are being made now, I remember that I was shooting in Bhopal and 26 series were being shot there simultaneously. No actor is out of work these days, everyone is busy, which is very good."

He went on to say that, in his perspective, the quality of today's web series is "worse than TV serials." Siddiqui added, "But jo ban raha ha, uski quality TV serials se bhi gayi gujri ho chuki hai (But the series that are being made now, their quality is even worse than that of TV serials)."

'Sacred Games' was based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name, and featured actors Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla, and Kalki Koechlin, among others. Its first season, produced and directed by Phantom Films' Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, was released in 2018. The second season, which debuted in 2019, featured an open-ended climax, however, it was not renewed for a third season.

Siddiqui's next film will be the action-thriller 'Heropanti 2,' starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Siddiqui plays the antagonist Laila in the film, which is expected to be released on April 29.