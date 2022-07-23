Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

National Award Winner G.V. Prakash Kumar Tweets: An Important Day In My Life,

Actor and music director G.V. Prakash Kumar on Friday reacted to the news of his winning the National Award for Best Music Director (Background Score) at the 68th National Film Awards by tweeing, "An important day in my life."

National Award winner G.V. Prakash Kumar
National Award winner G.V. Prakash Kumar Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 11:25 am

Actor and music director G.V. Prakash Kumar on Friday reacted to the news of his winning the National Award for Best Music Director (Background Score) at the 68th National Film Awards by tweeing, "An important day in my life."


Soon after the news broke out that he had won the award for his brilliant score in Sudha Kongara's 'Soorarai Pottru', Prakash tweeted a letter which read: "One day you will make it big ... One day you will win ... One day everything will happen the way you want ... And after a long wait, finally the day arrives.

"Thank you Universe, thank you all. Big thanks to my father Venkatesh and my entire family, including Saindhavi, Bhavani and Anvi for all that they have given me.

"Big thanks team #Soorarai Pottru, director Sudha Kongara, Suriya sir, 2D and Rajasekar Pandian for giving me the opportunity to perform. Special thanks to all my musicians and my team, engineer producer Jehovahson. An important day in my life."

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

National Award Winner Thota Tharani's Daughter To Join Him As Art Director In 'Gentleman 2'

Shankar: Vijay Sethupathi's Performance In 'Maamanithan' Deserves National Award

Pavan Malhotra: Two Of My Films Received National Awards, But I Didn’t; For Once, You’ll Feel Bad

Tags

Art & Entertainment G.V. Prakash Soorarai Pottru Suriya Sudha Kongara National Award Aparna Balamurali
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

Indian Finalists At Athletics Worlds 2022

Indian Finalists At Athletics Worlds 2022