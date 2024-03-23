Art & Entertainment

Nani Gets Busy With New Shoot Of ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ In Hyderabad

Telugu star Nani, who was last seen in ‘Hi Nanna’, has started the new schedule of his upcoming film ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

I
IANS
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
Instagram
Nani Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Telugu star Nani, who was last seen in ‘Hi Nanna’, has started the new schedule of his upcoming film ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ in Hyderabad.

Telugu star Nani, who was last seen in ‘Hi Nanna’, has started the new schedule of his upcoming film ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ in Hyderabad.

The film is helmed by Vivek Athreya, and marks Vivek and Nani’s second collaboration after ‘Ante Sundaraniki’, which was released in 2022.

On Saturday, the makers of the film shared an image from the shoot on Instagram.

In the image, a wounded hand of Nani can be seen against a blurred background, setting up the action sequence.

Advertisement

The rusty and the intense image promises thrilling action sequences, adding an extra layer of intensity to the already gripping narrative.

The film also stars S. J. Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Sai Kumar P.

The film’s music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, while editing is handled by Karthika Srinivas. Cinematography is managed by Murali G.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on August 29 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2, Live Updates: Arshdeep Singh Removes Mitch Marsh
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra