Nandita Das Shares Update On Uganda Leg Of Her Wildlife Safari

Actress Nandita Das, who is on a wildlife safari in Africa, has shared an update on the Uganda leg of the safari.

Nandita Das and her Son
Nandita Das and her Son Instagram

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 6:08 pm

Actress Nandita Das, who is on a wildlife safari in Africa, has shared an update on the Uganda leg of the safari. 

Taking to Instagram, Nandita posted pictures of herself and her son, who accompanied her on the trip to Bwindi in Uganda. 

Earlier, the actress had posted pictures of their safari in the Masaimara region of Kenya.

"I have a thousand photos of the lions - majestic, lazy and beastly. All at the same time. Every safari we saw them. In the wild, yet completely unperturbed by jeeps and their roars. Though we were strictly not allowed to step out of the vehicle. Not even when there were only herbivores like the impalas or zebras. We were told they are not used to seeing two legged animals. Only four wheel jeeps! #masaimara," she wrote.

