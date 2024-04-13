As reported by Pinkvilla, Namit Malhotra wants to make ‘Ramayana’ a global film. The producer is talking to Warner Brothers to scale up the distribution and take it to the next level. The report added that he is in talks with the American studio for all three parts of the ‘Ramayana’ franchise. The report also quoted a source who said, “‘Ramayana’ is the most ambitious film of Indian Cinema, and the team is committed to bringing out an uncompromised product for the viewers. All the actors have gone out of their way to make this project a reality to the spectacle as the combined vision is to represent an Indian Story at a Global Level. Budget isn’t even considered as the team is going all out for an authentic projection of India’s most celebrated epic.”