Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming directorial – ‘Ramayana’ – is one of the most anticipated releases in Bollywood. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol, the movie is currently under production and is already making waves. Recently, it was reported that Oscar-winning musicians Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman will be composing the music for this film. A recent report has revealed that producer Namit Malhotra is currently in talks with Warner Brothers for ‘Ramayana.’
As reported by Pinkvilla, Namit Malhotra wants to make ‘Ramayana’ a global film. The producer is talking to Warner Brothers to scale up the distribution and take it to the next level. The report added that he is in talks with the American studio for all three parts of the ‘Ramayana’ franchise. The report also quoted a source who said, “‘Ramayana’ is the most ambitious film of Indian Cinema, and the team is committed to bringing out an uncompromised product for the viewers. All the actors have gone out of their way to make this project a reality to the spectacle as the combined vision is to represent an Indian Story at a Global Level. Budget isn’t even considered as the team is going all out for an authentic projection of India’s most celebrated epic.”
Advertisement
The source continued, “The deal is being negotiated not just to get monetary support for the project but also to ensure collaboration with the right partners on the distribution and marketing front in international markets up to the film’s release. The plans out in the market are just the tip of the iceberg, as Ramayana is a 100% made-in-India film of an Indian Story aiming at Global Domination.”
The deal is still being finalized as negotiations and discussions are ongoing. Apart from Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, DNEG, another Oscar-winning company, will be helming the film's visual effects.