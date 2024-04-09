Watch: Ranbir Kapoor Goes Hiking, Swimming, Running To Transform Into Lord Ram For Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

In a video posted by his trainer, Nam, the actor was seen taking part in various activities to prepare for his role. From tough workout sessions and open ground runs to swimming and hiking up hills, Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned. The footage is a perfect depiction of how determined he is to gear up for his role and to what lengths he’s going to achieve it. While that’s amazing, what also caught attention were his wife-actress Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha’s glimpses in the video.