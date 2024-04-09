Watch: Ranbir Kapoor Goes Hiking, Swimming, Running To Transform Into Lord Ram For Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

Bollywood sensation Ranbir Kapoor has evidently undergone a significant transformation for his upcoming role in ‘Ramayana,’ where he is set to portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s grand directorial. A recently released video showcases the actor’s rigorous training regimen to embody the character. It provides a glimpse of the intense training he has been undergoing in the beautiful countryside to prepare for the role.
In a video posted by his trainer, Nam, the actor was seen taking part in various activities to prepare for his role. From tough workout sessions and open ground runs to swimming and hiking up hills, Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned. The footage is a perfect depiction of how determined he is to gear up for his role and to what lengths he’s going to achieve it. While that’s amazing, what also caught attention were his wife-actress Alia Bhatt and their daughter Raha’s glimpses in the video.
Advertisement
Take a look here:
Netizens quickly took to the comments section to applaud the actor. One wrote, “Hiking as a part of his training program for the prep of Ramayana. This guy knows exactly what he’s doing and how to make it happen right. Looking forward to his emotional transformation.” Another commented, “We know RK’s going to kill it Alia and Raha’s cameos in this are the cutest thing ever.” “This man,” added a third netizen, while another wrote, “Beast mode.”
As for the preparation of ‘Ramayana,’ Nitesh Tiwari has kickstarted the production process, and soon after, videos of the grand set leaked on social media. Days after, photos of Lara Dutta and Arun Govil from the sets were also leaked. This left Tiwari upset and to ensure this doesn’t happen again, he instated a ‘strict no-phone policy on the set.’
Advertisement
Apart from Kapoor, Govil and Dutta, the film will also feature Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Indira Krishnan, Sheeba Chaddha, and Ravi Dubey, as per IMDb. The film is slated to release on Diwali 2025.