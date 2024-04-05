'Ramayana': Amidst Leaked Pics, Nitesh Tiwari Reportedly Imposes No-Phone Policy On The Sets Of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

As per a report in India Today, the shoot was stressful for the makers after leaked pics of the actors in hair and makeup went viral. Sources told the portal that Nitesh Tiwari is very upset with it. Therefore, he has flowed this strict no-phone policy so that no pics or videos from the sets of the film are leaked further. The same report also stated that Tiwari and his team have also ''instructed extra staff and crew to be off the set when the shoot starts''. Only actors and technicians required for the scene are allowed to be on set and others are not granted permission.