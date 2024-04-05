'Ramayana': Amidst Leaked Pics, Nitesh Tiwari Reportedly Imposes No-Phone Policy On The Sets Of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana' is yet to be announced officially. The shoot kickstarted recently and Ranbir is said to be joining the team shortly. On Thursday, April 3, a few pics of Lara Dutta and Arun Govil from the sets of 'Ramayana' were leaked. Amidst this, the latest report states that director Nitesh Tiwari has imposed a strict no-phone policy on the sets.
As per a report in India Today, the shoot was stressful for the makers after leaked pics of the actors in hair and makeup went viral. Sources told the portal that Nitesh Tiwari is very upset with it. Therefore, he has flowed this strict no-phone policy so that no pics or videos from the sets of the film are leaked further. The same report also stated that Tiwari and his team have also ''instructed extra staff and crew to be off the set when the shoot starts''. Only actors and technicians required for the scene are allowed to be on set and others are not granted permission.
Lara Dutta and Arun Govil's leaked pics showed them in their characters. Lara is reportedly playing Kaikeyi while Arun is said to be seen in the role of King Dashrath in 'Ramayana'. Lara was in a heavy saree and gold jewellery and Govil was seen in a long beard and wore a crown.
'Ramayana' is one of the most anticipated movies. As per reports, Sai Pallavi will play Sita, Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanuman and Yash will play Ravana. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Ram. It will be a trilogy and the first part is reportedly scheduled to hit the theatres around Diwali 2025.
Earlier, the same portal reported that Nitesh has hired a team to handle the diction and dialogue of ‘Ramayana.’ Also, special focus is on the costumes department of the epic drama and the appearance of the main characters. It is said to be made on a huge scale, and a lot of emphasis will be given on VFX.