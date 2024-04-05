The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Ramayana’, helmed by director Nitesh Tiwari, has not been officially announced yet, but it has been grabbing headlines for months now. In the latest development, the cast and crew of the film started shooting for the period drama in Mumbai, and photos from the set, featuring Lara Dutta and Arun Govil, have now been leaked.
In the pictures obtained by news portal Zoom, Lara Dutta and Arun Govil were seen dressed in their respective characters from ‘Ramayana’. While Arun, known for playing Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Doordarshan show ‘Ramayan’, will play King Dashrath in the Ranbir-led project, Lara will portray the role of Kaikeyi.
In the leaked photos, Arun is also seen interacting with some young boys on sets, and they might be Ram and his brothers. The actor is seen sporting a long beard and wearing a mukut (crown) on his head. On the other hand, Lara was seen in a saree and heavy gold jewellery. Sheeba Chaddha, who is also part of the film, was clicked with Lara.
After Zoom's exclusive photos were shared by a fan club on X with the caption, "Shoot for the biggest movie of Indian cinema - Ramayana has started. Casting is already looking (fire emoji), I have high hopes from this one directed by very talented Nitesh Tiwari,” several social media users reacted to it. While one of them wrote, "Nitesh sir please restrict mobiles on sets! Fans like us are making viral these leaked pics of the Ramayana movie. Please take strict action against leaks,” another commented, “But it is helping build the hype.”
Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ reportedly features Ranbir Kapoor as lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Yash as Ravana. It is the first part in the ‘Ramayana’ trilogy, and is scheduled to be released around Diwali 2025.