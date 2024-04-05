Oscar Winners Hans Zimmer And AR Rahman To Reportedly Compose Music For Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana'

‘Ramayana,’ which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol, commenced filming on April 2. While the official announcement of the project is set for April 17, on the occasion of Ram Navami, according to a report by Pinkvilla, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra have managed to rope in not one but two Oscar-winning composers for the film’s music.
As per the report, German-American composer Hans Zimmer and Indian legend AR Rahman will be collaborating to compose music for the magnum opus. If this is true, this would mark Zimmer’s first Indian project.
In case you didn’t know, Zimmer has composed music for various acclaimed films like ‘The Lion King,’ ‘Man of Steel,’ ‘Interstellar,’ ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy,’ ‘Inception,’ ‘Dune,’ ‘Dunkirk,’ among others and has earned all prestigious awards including Oscars, Grammys, BAFTA, Golden Globes, to name a few.
Advertisement
A source close to the film’s development told Pinkvilla, “Hans Zimmer is gearing up to make his debut in the Indian film industry with ‘Ramayana.’ Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari have always been vocal about their global vision for this Indian epic and they are leaving no stone unturned to make that a reality. Hans Zimmer is also fascinated by the vision for the story of Lord Ram and is all ready to compose the score of ‘Ramayana.’”
The same source went on to say that Zimmer and Rahman’s collaboration is a “match made in heaven. Two global talents are set to team up for the present India’s story to the world.” What’s interesting to note is that Zimmer has expressed his desire to collaborate with the Indian composer in the past. So, if they do collaborate, it would truly be magical.
Advertisement
As for ‘Ramayana,’ the first part in the mythological trilogy is currently on floors and is touted as the one of the most expensive films to be made in Indian cinema. The makers are eyeing to bring this grand project on the big screens worldwide during the festive season of Diwali 2025.