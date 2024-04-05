Oscar Winners Hans Zimmer And AR Rahman To Reportedly Compose Music For Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana'

A source close to the film’s development told Pinkvilla, “Hans Zimmer is gearing up to make his debut in the Indian film industry with ‘Ramayana.’ Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari have always been vocal about their global vision for this Indian epic and they are leaving no stone unturned to make that a reality. Hans Zimmer is also fascinated by the vision for the story of Lord Ram and is all ready to compose the score of ‘Ramayana.’”