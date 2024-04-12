Yash Confirms Co-Producing Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Ramayana': It's A Subject That Deeply Resonates With Me

'Ramayana', directed by Nitesh Tiwari is one of the prestigious projects. It has been creating a lot of buzz since its inception. The first schedule has already started and Lara Dutta, Arun Govil and other cast have already started shooting for the magnum opus. 'KGF' star Yash who is also reportedly part of the cast, has come on board to co-produce the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Yash’s Monster Mind Creations and Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios have collaborated to co-produce 'Ramayana'. In an interview, Yash opened up on why he wanted to co-produce the film.
In an interview with Variety, Yash said, ''We believe we know Ramayana well, yet each time it unveils fresh wisdom, ignites new knowledge and offers unique perspectives. Our vision is to translate this timeless epic onto the silver screen. It will be a grand spectacle, honoring its scale, but at its core, it will be an honest and faithful portrayal of the story, emotions and values we hold dear. This is a journey to share Ramayana with the world''.
He also said that it has been his long-term goal to produce films that will ''showcase Indian cinema on a global level''. ''Ramayana as a subject, deeply resonates with me and I had an approach in my mind for it. By joining forces to co-produce Ramayana we are bringing together our collective vision and experience to create an Indian film that will ignite excitement and passion in audiences across the world,'' shared the 'Salaar' actor.
The latest report states that Ranbir Kapoor has asked Nitesh Tiwari not to use CGI or VFX for his look in 'Ramayana'. He wants his natural body and for that he will have proper weight training and diet. Meanwhile, he has already started prepping for his role of Lord Ram in the mythological drama.
The makers are expected to make an official announcement of the film on April 17, on Ram Navami. The cast and crew are also not announced yet. Reportedly, Sai Pallavi will play Goddess Sita and Sunny Deol will play Hanuman in the film.