Yash Confirms Co-Producing Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Ramayana': It's A Subject That Deeply Resonates With Me

'Ramayana', directed by Nitesh Tiwari is one of the prestigious projects. It has been creating a lot of buzz since its inception. The first schedule has already started and Lara Dutta, Arun Govil and other cast have already started shooting for the magnum opus. 'KGF' star Yash who is also reportedly part of the cast, has come on board to co-produce the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Yash’s Monster Mind Creations and Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios have collaborated to co-produce 'Ramayana'. In an interview, Yash opened up on why he wanted to co-produce the film.