'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Want CGI Or VFX Work On His Face And Body-Report

Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus 'Ramayana' starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, is one of the most anticipated movies. Ranbir has already started prepping for his role. A video of the actor recently went viral where he was seen going through rigorous training by going on trekking, cycling, lifting weights, etc. He is taking proper care of his body and diet. It seems the 'Animal' actor is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of the mythological character. As per the latest report, Ranbir doesn't want any CGI or VFX for his look in 'Ramayana'.
'Ramayana's shoot kickstarted recently but Ranbir is yet to join the set. As per a report in India Today, Ranbir wants to lose as much body weight as possible with his diet and workout. A source told the portal that the actor has told Tiwari that he wants no CGI or VFX work on his face and body.
Nowadays, CGI is used to make an actor look mascular or thin as per the requirement of the roles. But, Ranbir doesn't want any technology and he wants to naturally shed a few kilos and be fit for his most prestigious project. Reportedly, he has been on a strict diet over the last few weeks. He has lowered his intake of carbs and increased his cardio-vascular exercises like running and also doing free body weight training.
A source told the portal, “Ranbir doesn’t want to look muscular. Whatever frame he had gained for Animal, he has had to lose it for Ramayana. The more challenging areas for him to lose weight has been his face and torso which he had gained during Animal.”
'Ramayana's first schedule started earlier this month. A few leaked pics of Lara Dutta, Arun Govil and other cast members from the sets also went viral, post which Nitesh Tiwari imposed a strict no-phone policy on set.
'Ramayana' will also star Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. However, the officially announcement of the movie and its cast are yet to me made.