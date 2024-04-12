'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Want CGI Or VFX Work On His Face And Body-Report

Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus 'Ramayana' starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, is one of the most anticipated movies. Ranbir has already started prepping for his role. A video of the actor recently went viral where he was seen going through rigorous training by going on trekking, cycling, lifting weights, etc. He is taking proper care of his body and diet. It seems the 'Animal' actor is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of the mythological character. As per the latest report, Ranbir doesn't want any CGI or VFX for his look in 'Ramayana'.