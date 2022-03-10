Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost' Shooting Schedule Begins In Dubai

Filmmaker Praveen Sattaru’s high-octane action entertainer, ‘The Ghost’, starring actor Nagarjuna is currently being shot in Dubai. During this lengthy schedule, the filmmakers will be filming some of the film's most important scenes. Actress Sonal Chauhan, who will play the lead actress opposite Nagarjuna, is also part of the film's crucial schedule.

Nagarjuna and Chauhan are collaborating on their first project on ‘The Ghost’.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna will be seen in an action-packed role in the film. ‘The Ghost’ will also star actors Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in prominent roles.

The makers of the film have shared a few stills from the ongoing shoot in Dubai.

Nagarjuna shooting for 'The Ghost' In Dubai Handout

The project has gotten a lot of attention because of its female leads. Actress Kajal Aggarwal initially left the project because she is expecting her first child. The producers then enlisted actress Jacqueline Fernandez to play the part. She, on the other hand, opted out of the venture for unknown reasons.

The film's technical team includes Mukesh G cranks as cinematographer, Brahma Kadali as art director, and Robin Subbu and Nabha Master as stunt directors.

‘The Ghost’ is being produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under the banners Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment.

Nagarjuna was last seen in the Kalyan Krishna directorial ‘Bangarraju’. Its cast included actors Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty and Ramya Krishna.