Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost' Shooting Schedule Begins In Dubai

'The Ghost' directed by Praveen Sattaru is the maiden project of actors Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan together. The film's Dubai shoot will include shooting for some crucial scenes of the movie.

Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost' Shooting Schedule Begins In Dubai
Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan From The Sets of 'The Ghost' In Dubai Handout

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 7:12 pm

Filmmaker Praveen Sattaru’s high-octane action entertainer, ‘The Ghost’, starring actor Nagarjuna is currently being shot in Dubai. During this lengthy schedule, the filmmakers will be filming some of the film's most important scenes. Actress Sonal Chauhan, who will play the lead actress opposite Nagarjuna, is also part of the film's crucial schedule.

Nagarjuna and Chauhan are collaborating on their first project on ‘The Ghost’.

Related stories

Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya Thank Fans For ‘Bangarraju’ Success

Nagarjuna Akkineni On Being Called 'South Ka Actor' All The Time

Watch: Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya's Much Awaited Flick 'Bangarraju' Trailer

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna will be seen in an action-packed role in the film. ‘The Ghost’ will also star actors Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in prominent roles.

The makers of the film have shared a few stills from the ongoing shoot in Dubai.

Nagarjuna shooting for 'The Ghost' In Dubai
Nagarjuna shooting for 'The Ghost' In Dubai Handout
Nagarjuna shooting for 'The Ghost' In Dubai
Nagarjuna shooting for 'The Ghost' In Dubai Handout

The project has gotten a lot of attention because of its female leads. Actress Kajal Aggarwal initially left the project because she is expecting her first child. The producers then enlisted actress Jacqueline Fernandez to play the part. She, on the other hand, opted out of the venture for unknown reasons.

The film's technical team includes Mukesh G cranks as cinematographer, Brahma Kadali as art director, and Robin Subbu and Nabha Master as stunt directors.

‘The Ghost’ is being produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under the banners Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment.

Nagarjuna was last seen in the Kalyan Krishna directorial ‘Bangarraju’. Its cast included actors Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty and Ramya Krishna.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Nagarjuna Sonal Chauhan Praveen Sattaru The Ghost Film Shooting Dubai International Shoot Tollywood Upcoming Movie Kajal Aggarwal Nagarjuna Sonal Chauhan Praveen Sattaru India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Yogi Adityanath Says People Buried Politics Of Caste, Religion, In Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath Says People Buried Politics Of Caste, Religion, In Uttar Pradesh

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers