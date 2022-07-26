Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Mumbai Police File An FIR Against Ranveer Singh For Nude Photoshoot

Acting on a complaint by an NGO and a written application by a lawyer, both claiming that Ranveer Singh had hurt the sentiments and the modesty of women, the Mumbai Police have registered a case against the Bollywood actor for posting in the nude for the New York-based 'Paper' magazine.

Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 6:11 pm

Ranveer, who posted the pictures on his Instagram account and was getting a lot of attention from celebrities, including the TMC Lok Sabha MP Mimi Chakraborty and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, has been charged under the Indian Penal Code's Sections 292 and 293 (dealing in obscene material and objects), and 509 (word, gesture or action intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and Section 67(A) of the Information Technology Act.


The FIR has been filed at the Chembur police station in Mumbai. The police were acting on a written application submitted by a Mumbai-based lawyer, who's also a former journalist, Vedika Chaubey.

The complainant alleged that the actor had hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs.

[With Inputs From IANS]

