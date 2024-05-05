Art & Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora Steal The Show At Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024, which was held on May 3, saw several Bollywood celebrities grace the event, including Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mrunal Thakur and Miss India 2022 winner Sini Shetty. While Karisma Kapoor walked the ramp for clothing brand Awigna by Varsha and Rittu, Malaika Arora captivated the audience in designer Archana Kochhar's stunning ivory lehenga. Miss India 2022 winner Sini Shetty and actress Mrunal Thakur too strutted down the runway in designer wear.