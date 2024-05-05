Art & Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora Steal The Show At Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024, which was held on May 3, saw several Bollywood celebrities grace the event, including Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mrunal Thakur and Miss India 2022 winner Sini Shetty. While Karisma Kapoor walked the ramp for clothing brand Awigna by Varsha and Rittu, Malaika Arora captivated the audience in designer Archana Kochhar's stunning ivory lehenga. Miss India 2022 winner Sini Shetty and actress Mrunal Thakur too strutted down the runway in designer wear.

Bombay Times Fashion Week | Photo: PTI

Actor and former model Rahul Dev, actress and model Mugdha Godse, founder of Florian Foundation Archunaa Jaiin, along with Dilshad Khan and designer Vishal Kapoor, during the opening show at Bombay Times Fashion Week, in Mumbai.

Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur | Photo: PTI

Actor Mrunal Thakur walks the ramp wearing a creation by designer Anu Pellakuru during the ‘Bombay Times Fashion Week’, in Mumbai.

Actor Alaya F
Actor Alaya F | Photo: PTI

Actor Alaya F walks the ramp wearing a creation by designers Rishi and Vibhuti during the ‘Bombay Times Fashion Week’, in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora | Photo: PTI

Actor Malaika Arora walks the ramp as the showstopper for fashion designer Archana Kochhar during the ‘Bombay Times Fashion Week’, in Mumbai.

Shriya Saran
Shriya Saran | Photo: PTI

Actor Shriya Saran walks the ramp wearing a creation by designer Anu Pellakuru during the ‘Bombay Times Fashion Week’, in Mumbai.

Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor | Photo: PTI

Actor Karisma Kapoor walks the ramp wearing a creation of 'Awigna' by designers Varsha and Rittu Agarwal during the ‘Bombay Times Fashion Week’, in Mumbai.

Singer Daler Mehndi
Singer Daler Mehndi | Photo: PTI

Singer Daler Mehndi walks the ramp wearing a creation of ‘Suwannee by Sam’ during the ‘Bombay Times Fashion Week’, in Mumbai.

