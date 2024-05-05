Mrunal Thakur, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora Steal The Show At Bombay Times Fashion Week 2024

Actor and former model Rahul Dev, actress and model Mugdha Godse, founder of Florian Foundation Archunaa Jaiin, along with Dilshad Khan and designer Vishal Kapoor, during the opening show at Bombay Times Fashion Week, in Mumbai.
Actor Mrunal Thakur walks the ramp wearing a creation by designer Anu Pellakuru during the ‘Bombay Times Fashion Week’, in Mumbai.
Actor Alaya F walks the ramp wearing a creation by designers Rishi and Vibhuti during the ‘Bombay Times Fashion Week’, in Mumbai.
Actor Malaika Arora walks the ramp as the showstopper for fashion designer Archana Kochhar during the ‘Bombay Times Fashion Week’, in Mumbai.
Actor Shriya Saran walks the ramp wearing a creation by designer Anu Pellakuru during the ‘Bombay Times Fashion Week’, in Mumbai.
Actor Karisma Kapoor walks the ramp wearing a creation of 'Awigna' by designers Varsha and Rittu Agarwal during the ‘Bombay Times Fashion Week’, in Mumbai.
Singer Daler Mehndi walks the ramp wearing a creation of ‘Suwannee by Sam’ during the ‘Bombay Times Fashion Week’, in Mumbai.