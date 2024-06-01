Art & Entertainment

‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao’s Film Earns Rs 7 Crore

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's rom-com has managed to perform beyond expectations at the box office.

A Still From ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’
A Still From ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Photo: Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ hit the cinema halls on May 31. Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the romantic sports drama has been praised by the critics, audiences and cricket fans. Adding to it, the film, on its first day of release, exceeded expectations and performed well. Coming to the film’s storyline, it is about a couple that are hardcore fans of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ earned Rs 7 crore at the box office on the first day. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao’s last film, ‘Srikanth’, which is still running in theatres still, minted Rs 2.25 crore on its opening day. As for ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’, it has managed to rake in numbers in the national multiplex chains, thanks to the Cinema Lovers’ Day when audiences could watch the film at Rs 99 to Rs 199.

As for its occupancy, the film saw an overall 56.15 percent occupancy in Hindi, with most people watching the night shows. In Mumbai, with 691 shows, the occupancy of the film stood at 55.5 percent. In Delhi and NCR, with 789 shows overall, there was an occupancy of 61.5 percent. Interestingly, the highest occupancy for the film was seen in Jaipur, with 86 percent for 103 shows. Meanwhile, the other films that released along with ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ on Friday were Divya Khossla’s ‘Savi’, children’s action-animation film ‘Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan’.

To say the least, ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ has performed better than several other films released in the past few months. Last month, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Srikanth’ and Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ released on the big screens. While ‘Srikanth’ minted Rs 40 crore nett in three weeks, the collection of ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ stood at Rs 8.2 crore after a week of release. Now will ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ be able to rake in moolah during the weekend and pass the Monday test, still remains to be seen.

