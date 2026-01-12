Sirāt Review | Oliver Laxe’s Desert Rave Thriller Shocks To The Bone

Laxe is unafraid of metamorphosis and darkness, ruthlessly keeping us on knife’s edge. He’s as comfortable with fomenting spells of agonized silence, the aftermath of unspeakable shock. It’s dignifying how the father is allowed his space as tragedy multiplies abruptly. Introspection on the sudden accelerating loss assumes transcending proportions. He gets a lease of strength to charge on while explosions swirl around. Redemption is in the air which he clutches at. Both excavation and exorcism are summoned. The group that totters around is as composite as fragile, courting their own destruction. What once seemed irreducible meets its tether. There’s the glimpse of absolute doom, a point of no return. The group stares at it, teetering on whether to go forth or retreat. But the drama already builds to a place where stakes are immediate and inevitable. Walking further is the only road, be it towards self-negation or unsure escape. Kangding Ray’s score and Laia Casanova’s sound design shift, displace and constantly fracture something within. It’s a simulacrum of sensations spurred by the most disorienting emotional uncertainty, facing the chance of collapse. “Is this what the end of the world looks like?” a character remarks midway. Sirāt glares with undomesticated power at the edge of moods and situations. The voice echoing back is indelible.