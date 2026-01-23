Marty Supreme Review: Timothée Chalamet Blazes Through Josh Safdie’s Turbo-Charged Ping-Pong Saga

Marty Supreme pulsates with so much verve and drive you might grasp for breath. It desists from mournful meditations, but slants in reproachful critique without being ponderous. You witness Marty being slammed, implicitly castigated for the very ideals he’s been historically endowed with. Safdie has designed a rollicking film whose systemic fury slyly pokes through frantic resolve. Marty is so confident it blazes the entire room, stings and inevitably amuses. Chalamet’s galvanising performance glues us through rounds, disruptions and unending abasement. Right when Marty thinks his dreams are within reach, it slips out. His ascent is at the whims of elite, fascist and capitalist America. Luxuries are only borrowed and casually cast aside. The screenplay, which Safdie co-wrote with his regular, Ronald Bronstein, is perfectly attuned to the depravity of dreams being continually smashed. Marty embodies the great American dream in its gaping abscesses. Myths of transcending hierarchies have likewise been sold to him, emboldening him to keep pushing forward only to plummet through bigger holes. This is manifest in the business tycoon Rockwell (Kevin O’Leary) and his wife Kay (Gwyneth Paltrow), both of whom he courts for profit and pleasure. This is a film about leaping so inexorably high you lose your bearings and get singed like Icarus.