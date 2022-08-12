Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Mouni Roy Is Dying To Be A Part Of Larger-Than-Life Movies

Actress Mouni Roy, who will be seen in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film 'Brahmastra', said that she would like to work in South Indian movies as she is dying to be a part of larger-than-life movies.

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 5:17 pm

Actress Mouni Roy, who will be seen in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film 'Brahmastra', said that she would like to work in South Indian movies as she is dying to be a part of larger-than-life movies.

When asked if she would like to work in South Indian films, Mouni in ShareChat LIVE Audio Chatroom said: "I am keen on being a part of films down South, and I really think they are making some brilliant content. I am dying to be a part of the larger-than-life movies they are making."

Roy also revealed how she loves to watch 'Friends' and showed affection towards Rachel and Phoebe's characters.

"'Friends' is my go-to show. Whenever I am really happy or sad, I start watching Friends as it makes me feel good. I feel like I am hanging out with them."

Revealing her favourite characters from the show, she added, "I love them all, but I feel that I am a combination of Rachel and Phoebe myself."

'Brahmastra' is a fantasy adventure trilogy. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna.

Mouni Roy Ayan Mukerji Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Brahmastra Amitabh Bachchan Nagarjuna South Indian Movies
