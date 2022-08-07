Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Kept Their Relationship Secret From Bestfriend Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share a close bond with 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukerji but there was a time when they kept their relationship a secret from him. The couple, who fell in love on the sets of 'Brahmastra' back in 2017, were worried that Ayan would ‘freak out’ if he knew.

At the song launch of Deva Deva, Ranbir said, “Alia, Ayan and I have spent so much time making Brahmastra that so much has changed in our lives over the years. In these years, whenever we met, Ayan would always be obsessing over Brahmastra. After every conversation, Ayan would always be directing our attention towards Brahmastra. At one point, when Alia and I had started dating, we couldn’t even tell Ayan that we’d started seeing each other, fearing that he would freak out.”

Ayan, on the other hand, added that “I had a very mature reaction when Ranbir broke the news to me. I had to be at my best behaviour with my close friends.” Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot this year after being in a relationship for over four years and are expecting their first child.

Alia was recently seen in the film 'Darlings', where she received astronomical praise for her performance, while Ranbir was seen in Shamshera. The couple’s first film together, Brahmastra, will release on September 9. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film, which has taken six years to make, follows the story of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva, who possesses unique powers.