Alia Bhatt Posts Picture From Her Babymoon With Ranbir Kapoor In Italy, Pregnant Sonam Kapoor Reacts

Alia Bhatt, who is getting all the praise from the audience and critics alike for her latest film ‘Darlings’ on Netflix, is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor. After tying the knot in April in Mumbai, Alia and Ranbir shared the news of the pregnancy in June this year.

Now on Tuesday, Alia posted a sun-kissed picture on Instagram which is from her Italian vacation with Ranbir. She captioned the photo as, “Eternally grateful for this sunshine - THANK YOU for all the love my lovesssss.”

Check it out:

While Ranbir is missing in action in the photo, Alia’s post has received a lot of love. Also showering affection on the post was none other than Sonam Kapoor, who made the big announcement of her pregnancy in March, three months prior to Alia’s pregnancy post. Sonam, in her comments, revealed that she had visited the same place in Italy recently. She wrote, “I went there for my Babymoon too! It’s literally the best! Have fun.”

For the unversed, in March, Sonam too had shared a few pictures with husband Anand Ahuja and announced her pregnancy. She has captioned her post as, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.” It is said that Sonam is expected to deliver her child in August.

Coming back to Alia, she had shared a picture of herself and Ranbir from their sonography session. She captioned it “Our baby ….. coming soon.”

Alia and Ranbir got married after dating each other for almost 5 years. They will soon share screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’.