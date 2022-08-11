Roshan Mathew Pens Heartfelt Note After ‘Darlings’ Success, Shares Pictures With Alia Bhatt And Shefali Shah

Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma starrer ‘Darlings’ is a unique story of a mother-daughter duo from a conservative lower middle-class neighbourhood. The dark comedy traces how the two of them navigate their lives with courage and finding love in exceptional circumstances.

The film, which marks Alia Bhatt’s debut as a producer, has gained love and appreciation from the audience and the critics alike. Now actor Roshan Mathew, who plays the role of Zulfi, one of the pivotal characters in ‘Darlings’, has penned a heartfelt note on social media to celebrate the film’s success.

Stating how elated he is with the response ‘Darlings’, the actor wrote, Thank you for all the love you’ve shown #Darlings. It’s been absolutely overwhelming. Much love and hugs to our entire team, most of whom are not in these photos (sorry!) (sic)."

Check it out here:

He also shared several BTS pictures with Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, and added, "And to the lovely people at @netflix_in for really putting this film out there. And to all of you. For watching and saying things about the film.Good things, debates, opinions, criticism, and discussions. In the long run they’re all going to help.”

‘Darlings’ had a direct-to-digital release and it started streaming on Netflix from August 5.

