Brahmastra Teaser: Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy's First Looks Revealed

The teaser for the highly anticipated 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' was released today. The film stars actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan. It will release in theatres on September 9.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji Instagram/ @brahmastrafilm

Updated: 31 May 2022 5:38 pm

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Ayan Mukerji have released the teaser for the film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'. They have also announced the trailer release date for the film, which will happen on June 15.

The teaser was strategically released 100 days before the release date of the film. Have a look:

The film has been produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, and will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

