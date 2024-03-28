Art & Entertainment

Martin Scorsese Will Dive Into The Journey To Sainthood With An 8-Part Fox Nation Docuseries

Martin Scorsese has already said he's working on a film about Jesus, and now he's making a project about saints.

Advertisement

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Instagram
Martin Scorsese Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Martin Scorsese has already said he's working on a film about Jesus, and now he's making a project about saints.

Scorsese will host, narrate and produce an eight-part docudrama called “Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints” for the streaming service Fox Nation, it announced Wednesday.

The series will follow the lives of eight men and women who have been beatfied, including Joan of Arc, Francis of Assisi, Thomas Becket, Mary Magdalene and Maximilian Kolbe, a Franciscan friar who volunteered to die at Auschwitz to save the life of the father of a family.

The first four episodes of “Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints” will debut in November. The remaining four will air by May 2025.

Advertisement

The Oscar winner, who briefly pursued becoming a priest before switching to filmmaking, told the Los Angeles Times in January that his next film would be an adaptation of Shusaku Endo's book “A Life of Jesus".

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Takes On Huang Yu-Hsun In Madrid Spain Masters Round Of 16
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi CM To Make 'Big Reveal' On Liquor Scam Today; Protesting AAP Workers Detained