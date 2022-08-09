Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Marathi Actor Pradeep Patwardhan Dies At 65

Veteran Marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan, known for his performance in films such as “Chashme Bahaddar”, “Ek Shodh” and “Mee Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy”, died Tuesday morning following a heart attack, actor Vijay Patkar confirmed.

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 5:39 pm

Patwardhan, 65, breathed his last at his residence in Girgaon, an area in southern Mumbai.

“He passed away due to a heart attack today around 7-8 am at his residence in Girgaon. He had some severe health issues but that was five years ago. 

“He was actively working in the industry. It is shocking and disheartening news,” Patkar, who worked with Patwardhan in "Lavu ka Laath" and "Chashme Bahaddar", told PTI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde mourned Patwardhan's demise and said Marathi cinema had lost a "great artist" today.

“Pradeep Patvardhan, the evergreen actor who ruled the hearts of the audience with his graceful acting in Marathi cinema, passed away tragically. With his departure, the Marathi art world has lost a great artist,” the chief minister wrote in Marathi on Twitter.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule offered condolences to the actor’s family and fans on social media.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of veteran marathi actor Pradeep Patwardhan. Heartfelt condolences. My thoughts and prayers with his family members, fans and followers,” she said.

Actor Renuka Shahane tweeted, "Om Shanti Pradeep Patwardhan Heartfelt Tribute."

According to Patkar, Patwardhan's last rites will be held at a crematorium in Girgaon around 3.00 pm.

Patwardhan is survived by his wife and a son. 

