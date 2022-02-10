Shakeela Raza, the mother-in-law of Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee, died on Thursday in Delhi. Bajpayee is married to former actress Shabana Raza, who goes by the stage name Neha.

Shakeela Raza was in critical condition for the past few days due to a long illness and had been battling cancer for nearly a decade. Shabana Raza's father died in the year 2021 whereas Bajpayee's lost his father in October 2021.

Bajpayee was not present at home during the time of her death owing to his film’s shoot. However, he travelled back to Delhi as soon as he received the news.

As reported by News18, Shakeela Raza was hospitalized in Delhi's Max hospital following the deterioration in her health conditions.

Last year, following the death of his father, Manoj Bajpayee wrote a letter of thanks to his fans and friends for their support during this difficult time. He wrote on Twitter, "Thank you all for sending prayers and love on the sad demise of my father who was the sole reason and support for me to venture on such a difficult journey which got me everything that I dreamt of!! Eternally grateful to you all."

‘Kareeb’, ‘Fiza’, and ‘Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet’ were among the films in which Shabana Raza appeared.

Bajpayee's last appearance was in the ZEE5 film ‘Dial 100’. His upcoming projects include ‘Despatch’ and ‘The Family Man Season 3’, in which (‘The Family Man 3’) he will play Srikant Tiwari once more.