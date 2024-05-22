Manoj Bajpayee On Why Him And Anurag Kashyap Didn't Work For A Decade: He Didn't Need Me, I Didn't Need Him

Renowned actor Manoj Bajpayee has frequently caught public attention not only for his outstanding performances but also due to his personal discord with acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap. Despite collaborating on acclaimed films such as ‘Satya,’ ‘Gangs of Wasseypur,’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur 2,’ their professional relationship deteriorated over time.
Now, in a candid conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the actor has addressed the basis of the rift with the director.
The actor disclosed that there was a misunderstanding between the two regarding a particular issue, and they neglected to address it. He then went on to add, “Now it has become so big on social media that sometimes when embarrassment occurs, things are exaggerated.”
“We didn’t talk because I felt, he wasn’t making films of my type, and he also felt that there was no need for Manoj Bajpayee right now because his career was going down. So both of us were enjoying our lives separately, he didn’t need me, and I didn’t need him,” said the ‘The Family Man’ actor.
Earlier, on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show,’ the director had shed light on Bajpayee’s temper, which is well-known to all those he has worked with. Recounting an incident, he stated, “When Hansal (Mehta) was directing ‘Khana Khazana,’ we all used to gather at Gulzar’s house for food tasting because we were all hungry and struggling. Manoj felt I said something to insult him, so he chased me down with a stone in his hand, trying to beat me as Hansal tried to stop him.” When Bajpayee was reminded of this incident on ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ later on, he admitted to running behind him, and acknowledging that they didn’t speak for about 11 years, citing various issues.
The two first worked together in the 1998 cult thriller ‘Satya.’ After its success, they reunited next year for ‘Shool.’ However, post that, they didn’t collaborate for 11 years. They, then, came together to work on the 2012 cult crime epic ‘Gangs of Wasseypur.’ After its release, they have not worked together again.
Despite their tumultuous past, both the actor-director duo have persisted in making significant contributions to Indian cinema.