Manoj Bajpayee On Why Him And Anurag Kashyap Didn't Work For A Decade: He Didn't Need Me, I Didn't Need Him

Earlier, on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show,’ the director had shed light on Bajpayee’s temper, which is well-known to all those he has worked with. Recounting an incident, he stated, “When Hansal (Mehta) was directing ‘Khana Khazana,’ we all used to gather at Gulzar’s house for food tasting because we were all hungry and struggling. Manoj felt I said something to insult him, so he chased me down with a stone in his hand, trying to beat me as Hansal tried to stop him.” When Bajpayee was reminded of this incident on ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ later on, he admitted to running behind him, and acknowledging that they didn’t speak for about 11 years, citing various issues.