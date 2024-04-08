Following its theatrical release in February this year, ‘Manjummel Boys’ went on to become one of the fastest Malayalam films to enter the Rs 100 crore club. This response prompted the makers to release the film in Telugu after they received a phenomenal response in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. On April 6, ‘Manjummel Boys’ was released in Telugu for the Telugu states, and it went on to rake in big bucks at the box office.
When ‘Manjummel Boys’ made its way to theatres in Telugu, the audience took to social media to share their excitement. Multiple photos and videos from the theatres surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter). The visuals showed jam-packed theatres with people hooting and cheering at every scene. Some cinema halls also placed ‘Housefull’ boards outside. This showed that despite two months since its release, a huge demand for the film continues to exist. According to reports, the film made a good opening on day 1, additionally, cinema hall owners are adding more shows of this film to their daily schedule.
‘Manjummel Boys’ is a gripping Malayalam survival thriller that has been directed and written by Chidambaram. It has an ensemble cast featuring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu. It is inspired by a true event from 2006. The movie revolves around a group of friends hailing from Manjummel near Kochi who decide to go on a vacation to Kodaikanal. Their holiday takes a dark turn when one of them becomes trapped in the Guna Caves. What follows next is a tension-filled story as the remaining friends come together to plan and execute a daring rescue plan.
The movie has been dubbed and released in Telugu by Mythri Movie Makers.