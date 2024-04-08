When ‘Manjummel Boys’ made its way to theatres in Telugu, the audience took to social media to share their excitement. Multiple photos and videos from the theatres surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter). The visuals showed jam-packed theatres with people hooting and cheering at every scene. Some cinema halls also placed ‘Housefull’ boards outside. This showed that despite two months since its release, a huge demand for the film continues to exist. According to reports, the film made a good opening on day 1, additionally, cinema hall owners are adding more shows of this film to their daily schedule.