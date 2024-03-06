If there is one Malayalam movie that has been in the news every day after its release, it is ‘Manjummel Boys.’ This Chidambaram S Poduval directorial has been in the news for its performance and its story. Recently, the makers of the film shared important news with the fans. They revealed that the film has joined the Rs 100 crore club within 12 days of its release.
Taking to Instagram, the makers of ‘Manjummel Boys’ shared an update regarding the film. They shared a poster of the film which revealed that this film is one of those few films in the Malayalam film industry to cross Rs 100 crore in this short period. Sharing the news, they wrote, “A big thanks to all our audience across the world.”
Take a look at the post here.
Reacting to this announcement, one fan wrote, “The depth of friendship!! #manjummelboys” A second fan commented, “You showed us the true definition of brotherhood and friendship without an ounce of cringe or chauvinism.” A third fan wrote, “Chidambaram Sir, hat's off for your work! No words can describe your phenomenal effort to make this film. You will reach great heights for sure! And the technical crew, it's unbelievable work done by you all! Then the cast - Shoubin, Sreenath, and other friends - what a performance.” The post has fetched over 266K likes.
Earlier, the team of ‘Manjummel Boys’ had also shared the review filmmaker Anurag Kashyap left for the film on Letterboxd. The director wrote, “Simply extraordinary piece of confident mainstream filmmaking. So much better than all the big-budget filmmaking in India. Such confidence, such impossible storytelling. I was wondering how does one even sell this idea to a producer. In Hindi, they can only do remakes of such ideas. Hindi cinema really is so far left behind with three back-to-back brilliant Malayalam films.”
‘Manjummel Boys’ revolves around a group of friends from Kochi. They go on a trip to Kodaikanal but their trip takes a sharp turn when one of their friends gets stuck in the Guna Caves.