In an earlier tweet, Pillai wrote, “There are no takers for the #OTT rights of the super mega-blockbuster #ManjummelBoys as the producers are demanding ₹20 crore! The highest offer received is for ₹10.5 crore for all languages, which the producers say is too little. A year ago, the big three—Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Disney Hotstar—would have grabbed it for 20+! The streaming platforms also point out that the film has become a mega blockbuster in theaters and can now release on OTT only after 2 to 3 months. So, it does not make sense to buy at fancy prices.”