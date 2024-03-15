The recent Malayalam film which has been performing well in theatres is ‘Manjummel Boys’. Directed by Chidambaram, the film was released in theatres on February 22. With over 21 days in cinemas, the movie has managed to rake in Rs 175 crores from the worldwide box office. However, despite this success, the film has not been able to find any buyers for OTT rights.
According to a report by The Times of India, there is a slight discrepancy between what the producers are demanding and the offers that they have received. The report mentioned insights shared by trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai. Pillai mentioned that producers have been demanding Rs 20 crore for the OTT rights of ‘Manjummel Boys.’ But the highest offer they received was Rs 10.5 crores.
In an earlier tweet, Pillai wrote, “There are no takers for the #OTT rights of the super mega-blockbuster #ManjummelBoys as the producers are demanding ₹20 crore! The highest offer received is for ₹10.5 crore for all languages, which the producers say is too little. A year ago, the big three—Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Disney Hotstar—would have grabbed it for 20+! The streaming platforms also point out that the film has become a mega blockbuster in theaters and can now release on OTT only after 2 to 3 months. So, it does not make sense to buy at fancy prices.”
The report mentioned that OTT releases play a major role in films, especially after the pandemic. The trend also stays true for Malayalam films, but this is not what is being seen in this film. ‘Manjummel Boys’ revolves around a story of friends whose trip takes a sharp turn after their friend gets trapped in the Guna Caves.