Manisha Rani Shows Her Love For ‘Choli Ke Peechhe’ Remake, Gives It Her Own Spin

Former ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ sensation Manisha Rani, who was feted with the winner’s title on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11', gave her own spin to the revamped track 'Choli Ke Peeche' from the film 'Crew' starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Taking to Instagram, Manisha dropped a reel. It starts with Manisha dancing dressed in a white cropped top paired with denim pants and a jacket. It then pans to her walking into a flight.

“#Randomone… I like the remix of Choli K Peeche,” she wrote as the caption.

Manisha, who is 26 years old, has been part of music videos like 'Tinkiya', 'Jamna Paar', 'Tu Duniya Meri', 'Nazar Na Lage', and 'Baarish Ke Aane Se'.

Born in a middle-class family in Munger, Bihar, Manisha started her journey in showbiz with 'Dance India Dance' Season 5 in 2015. She then was seen in a small role on the 2020 show 'Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari'.

She gained the spotlight in 2023 with the 'Bigg Boss OTT Season 2' where Elvish Yadav was declared the winner. However, she lifted the trophy in the 11th season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

Currently, Manisha Rani has a fan following of 12.4 million on Instagram.

