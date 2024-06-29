Art & Entertainment

Manisha Koirala To Aspiring Actors: Don't Go For Fluff In Film Industry

Actor Manisha Koirala says one should not get into acting if the aim is to become rich and famous.

Manisha Koirala Photo: Instagram
Actor Manisha Koirala says one should not get into acting if the aim is to become rich and famous.

Koirala, known for her performances in films such as "Bombay", "1942 A Love Story", “Dil Se”, “Khamoshi: The Musical” and many more, said hard work and passion for cinema will help aspiring actors go a long way.

“Don't go for the fluff. If you really passionately love acting, cinema or any technical aspect of it, just go for it. Then whatever hurdles you're facing, you will sail through it. You will put in the hard work and hours and you will still be joyful because this is what you love to do," the actor said at an event on Thursday where she unveiled the latest cover of the magazine “Society Achivers”.

Koirala said people should ask themselves what they want before coming into the profession.

"If you are going for the fluff, that means your focus is not on what you're doing. You're always focused on the glamour and the money. You're going in for the wrong reason. That will become your byproduct of the passion and the love that you have for your profession. So, choose wisely,” she added. Koirala was most recently seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali debut series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”.

The actor recalled that the filmmaker, who had earlier worked with her for his directorial debut "Khamoshi" (1996), approached her to be a part of the show at a time when she was looking for a project that would demand commitment from her.

"For me, it was really timely because I've reached a stage where I feel if the project really drives something, then I'll be part of it. I was happily gardening in Nepal in my small garden when this (Heeramandi) came," she added.

Starring Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha and Sharmin Segal, the first season of the show was set in the pre-Partition era and revolved around courtesans who wielded a lot of power and influence during India's freedom struggle.

One of the most anticipated series of 2024, "Heeramandi" was praised for its drama, lavish sets, and intricately crafted clothes. However, a section of viewers has called out the series for romanticising brothels, historical and linguistic inaccuracies.

Working on the series turned out to be a "beautiful experience" for Koirala, the actor said.

"I was already briefed by Sanjay saying that, ‘Manisha, be on your toes. You're going to be working with really serious performers.’

I think all my co-stars in ‘Heeramandi’ were fabulously talented and hardworking.

"I feel it's a ‘Heeramandi’ family, more than anything else. There's so much love, hard work, affection. Of course, when a big, huge team comes along, there are ups and downs. That's part of life, but then there's so much love and affection and we all wanted to shine in that project. We were given that platform,” she said.

