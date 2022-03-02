Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part One' Locks A Release Date

'Ponniyin Selvan: Part One' will be the first installment of a two-part series based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's classic novel about the life of Raja Raja Chozhan I.

Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part One' Locks A Release Date
Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part One' will have an ensemble cast. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 10:56 pm

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's upcoming film 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part One' has been set for release on September 30, 2022. The film will be the first installment of a two-part series based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's classic novel about the life of 'Raja Raja Chozhan I'.

Actor Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Ashwin Kakumanu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, Lal, Jayachitra, Riyaz Khan star in the magnum opus, which is produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca.

Related stories

'Overwhelmed By The Love And Support For 'Navarasa', Say Makers Mani Ratnam And Jayendra Panchapakesan

Aishwarya Rai To Shoot In Hyderbad For Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Essay Double Role In Mani Ratnam's Film Titled Ponniyin Selvan

The story is set in the 10th century, during a turbulent period in the Chola Empire when power struggles between different branches of the ruling family caused violent schisms between potential successors to the reigning emperor. The film is billed as an adventure epic in which brave soldiers, cunning spies, and evil schemers all vie for control of the empire, and a civil war looms until the scores are settled.

All of this political and military turmoil results in the Cholas becoming the continent's most prosperous and powerful empire, as well as one of the most successful and long-reigning empires in history. 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part One' heralds the start of the Golden Era.

Ratnam's last film was 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam', which was released in 2018, and he also co-created the Netflix anthology 'Navarasa' with filmmaker Jayendra Panchapakesan, which was released in 2021.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mani Ratnam Ponniyin Selvan: Part One Ponniyin Selvan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Mani Ratnam Films Vikram Vedha Pan India Bollywood
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity