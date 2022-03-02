Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's upcoming film 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part One' has been set for release on September 30, 2022. The film will be the first installment of a two-part series based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's classic novel about the life of 'Raja Raja Chozhan I'.

Actor Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Ashwin Kakumanu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, Lal, Jayachitra, Riyaz Khan star in the magnum opus, which is produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca.

Wishing our Chairman Allirajah Subaskaran a very happy birthday! The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th! 🗡#PS1 #PS1FirstLooks @MadrasTalkies_ pic.twitter.com/jJ03A59vcm — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) March 2, 2022

The story is set in the 10th century, during a turbulent period in the Chola Empire when power struggles between different branches of the ruling family caused violent schisms between potential successors to the reigning emperor. The film is billed as an adventure epic in which brave soldiers, cunning spies, and evil schemers all vie for control of the empire, and a civil war looms until the scores are settled.

All of this political and military turmoil results in the Cholas becoming the continent's most prosperous and powerful empire, as well as one of the most successful and long-reigning empires in history. 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part One' heralds the start of the Golden Era.

Ratnam's last film was 'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam', which was released in 2018, and he also co-created the Netflix anthology 'Navarasa' with filmmaker Jayendra Panchapakesan, which was released in 2021.