Mamitha Baiju sent shockwaves among fans when she alleged that director Bala used to scold and beat her on the sets of ‘Vanangaan.’ The actor who had opted out of the film had made these statements in an interview with a Malayalam publication. Her statements did not sit well, and fans bashed the director for his actions. However, the actor has now issued a clarification and has mentioned that she did not experience any physical or mental abuse by the director, but her statement has been taken out of context.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mamitha Baiju penned a long note. She rubbished the allegations and also spoke at length about why she opted out of ‘Vanangaan.’ The actor wrote, “Hello Everyone, I would like to clarify that the news being circulated online regarding my involvement with a Tamil film is absolutely baseless. An excerpt from a film promotion interview has been taken out of context and is being clearly misquoted to create this irresponsible headline.”
Baiju continued, “I have worked with Bala Sir for close to a year including pre-production and production of the film. He has always been kind enough to help me become a better actor. I would like to reiterate that I have not experienced any mental or physical harm or any other sort of abusive behaviour during my work on that film. I opted out of that film later on, only because of other professional commitments.”
Her statement comes at a time when a snippet of her interview has gone viral on social media. In the interview, she said that the director scolded her multiple times when she could not get a step correct in her takes.
Mamitha Baiju was last seen in ‘Premalu’ where she played the role of Reenu Roy.