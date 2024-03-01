Mamitha Baiju sent shockwaves among fans when she alleged that director Bala used to scold and beat her on the sets of ‘Vanangaan.’ The actor who had opted out of the film had made these statements in an interview with a Malayalam publication. Her statements did not sit well, and fans bashed the director for his actions. However, the actor has now issued a clarification and has mentioned that she did not experience any physical or mental abuse by the director, but her statement has been taken out of context.