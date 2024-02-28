Speaking to 94.3 Club FM, Mamitha Baiju opened up about working with director Bala on ‘Vanangaan.’ Narrating her experience, she said, “There’s something called Villadichampaatu in it (Vanangaan). Seeing it, I asked if I (the character) had been practicing it for a long time (and was experienced) or if it is depicted as she is attempting it for the first time. I was told that my character is portrayed as having extensive experience. In such a scenario, I should be adept in the movements, right? Because when performing, you have to sing while playing a drum, and it’s done in a particular style too. He (Bala) then pointed me to a woman (a Villadichampaatu artiste) and told me to look at her doing it. As soon as I looked, he said okay and announced that we were going for a take. I was shocked and not ready for it."