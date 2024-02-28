Mamitha Baiju, who stunned the audience with her role in ‘Premalu’, has made a shocking revelation. The actor revealed that director Bala used to scold and beat her when she was working with him on ‘Vanangaan.’ She was initially roped in to play the female lead but later, she opted out of the project. In an interview, the actor recalled her experience.
Speaking to 94.3 Club FM, Mamitha Baiju opened up about working with director Bala on ‘Vanangaan.’ Narrating her experience, she said, “There’s something called Villadichampaatu in it (Vanangaan). Seeing it, I asked if I (the character) had been practicing it for a long time (and was experienced) or if it is depicted as she is attempting it for the first time. I was told that my character is portrayed as having extensive experience. In such a scenario, I should be adept in the movements, right? Because when performing, you have to sing while playing a drum, and it’s done in a particular style too. He (Bala) then pointed me to a woman (a Villadichampaatu artiste) and told me to look at her doing it. As soon as I looked, he said okay and announced that we were going for a take. I was shocked and not ready for it."
Baiju continued, “I hadn’t even understood what they were singing. It took me three tries to learn it. In between, he scolded me quite a few times. He had told me beforehand that he would be like that and say stuff (scold) and advised me not to take it seriously even though it might be hurtful at that time. So, I had mentally prepared for this while on set. He used to beat me too. Suriya sir already knew about it because they had worked together before. So, their rapport was good, and I was the new one in this dynamic.”
While Mamitha did not reveal the exact reason why she opted out of this Bala directorial, fans are furious on social media. After Suriya also opted out of the project, the director made ‘Vanangaan’ with Arun Vijay. The film will be released next month.