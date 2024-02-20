The teaser of ‘Vanangaan’ is beautifully shot. The cinematography is top notch. When you compare this with the previous works, you can notice the stark difference. Arun Vijay goes perfectly well in the role of an angry young man because throughout the teaser he has only one expression. The actor looks irritated and annoyed and that works well for him. The action shots are well choreographed. These shots have the capacity to make the film a mass movie. The teaser has built enough anticipation for the trailer.