After keeping the audience on their toes for long, National award-winning director Bala is back in the game with his latest directorial. The teaser of his upcoming movie – ‘Vanangaan’- has been unveiled. It stars Arun Vijay in the lead role and fans are excited.
The 1:05 minute-long teaser of ‘Vanangaan’ introduces the audience to Arun Vijay’s character. His character does not speak at all in the teaser. Rather he shows what he is capable of through his actions. As the teaser progresses, the audience gets a glimpse into the action and breaking of bones. Arun Vijay is seen in a powerful and angry avatar. The teaser focuses only on him.
Take a look at the teaser of ‘Vanangaan’ here.
Reacting to the teaser, one fan wrote, “Best Wishes For Vanangaan From Suriya Anna Fans.” A second fan said, “Wow different story.. Bala direction.. Arun Vijay acting.. GV Prakash music combo ultimate..Movie Release waiting.” A third fan commented, “Last scene woow.... Amazing. Vinayagar statue alone with Periyar statue.”
The teaser of ‘Vanangaan’ is beautifully shot. The cinematography is top notch. When you compare this with the previous works, you can notice the stark difference. Arun Vijay goes perfectly well in the role of an angry young man because throughout the teaser he has only one expression. The actor looks irritated and annoyed and that works well for him. The action shots are well choreographed. These shots have the capacity to make the film a mass movie. The teaser has built enough anticipation for the trailer.
Directed by Bala, ‘Vanangaan’ stars Arun Vijay, Roshni Prakash, Mysskin, Yohan Chacko, Kavitha Gopi, and Brindha Sarathy in important roles. The movie has been produced by Suresh Kamatchi.