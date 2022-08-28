Arun Vijay, Regina Cassandra Action Thriller 'Borrder' To Release On October 5 'Borrder'

Director Arivazhagan's much-awaited action thriller 'Borderr' featuring Arun Vijay in the lead will hit the screens on October 5 for Vijayadasami, its makers announced on Saturday.

The film has huge expectations riding on it as the combination of director Arivazhagan and actor Arun Vijay has managed to deliver back-to-back successes.



The actor and director first collaborated on the medico-crime thriller 'Kuttram 23', which became a superhit.



The recently-released web series 'Tamil Rockerz' again saw the director and actor working together. As a result of having delivered successful projects back-to-back, expectations from their next film together have gone up.



Taking to Twitter, Arun Vijay, who shared the official release date announcement from the production house, said, "Really happy that my much-awaited film 'Borrder' will be coming to you all soon!!'



'Borrder' was originally supposed to hit the screens in the summer of 2020. It suffered a long schedule break due to the Covid induced lockdown. The unit, which shot a significant sequence on the streets of Delhi, had to return to the capital to complete it.



The unit also shot its grand final schedule at a stadium in Delhi for a week. Sources said that the climax fight sequence involves both Arun Vijay and Regina Cassandra. Overcoming challenges, the team bounced back swiftly to finish the project.



Apart from Arun Vijay, the film also stars actress Regina Cassandra and newcomer Steffy Patel in lead roles.