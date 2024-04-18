'Maidaan' Vs 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn And Akshay Kumar's Films Witness Growth

Ajay Devgn starrer 'Maidaan', the sports biography based on the true story of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, hit the theatres on April 11 on the occasion of Eid. The film is underperforming at the box office. However, on day seven (Wednesday) 'Maidaan's box office collections witnessed a slight growth. As per a report by Sacnilk, 'Maidaan' earned Rs 2 crore on day 7. So, the film’s total nett collection in one week stands at Rs 27.10 crore.
On Wednedsay, on the day of paid previews, the Ajay Devgn starrer earned Rs 2.6 crore, on Thursday, on the day of release, it collected Rs 4.5 crore, and on Friday, the sports drama raked in Rs 2.75 crore and on Saturday, it collected Rs 5.75 crore. On its first Sunday, the film witnessed a rise in it business by collecting Rs 6.4 crore. On day 5 and 6, the collections dropped drastically as 'Maidaan' earned Rs 1.5 and Rs 1.6 respectively.
Helmed by Amit Sharma, 'Maidaan' also stars Priyamani and Nitanshi Goel in key roles. The movie is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Bayview Projects, and Fresh Lime Films.
'Maidaan' clashed with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The action thriller is also struggling at the box office. It collected Rs 2.50 crore at the box office on day 7. The total collection of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' stands at Rs 48.20 crore in seven days.
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' had a thunderous opening of Rs 15.65 crore. On day 2, the action comedy earned Rs 7.6 crore and on day 3, the movie collected Rs 8.5 crore. on day 4, it collected Rs 9.05 crore, on day 5, the collections saw a huge dip as it minted only Rs 2.5 crore. On day 6 and 7, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial earned Rs 2.4 and Rs 2.5 crores respectively.
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles.