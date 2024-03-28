Art & Entertainment

'Maidaan’ Director Spells Out Emotions He Wishes To Rouse Through 'Team India Hain Hum’

The makers of the upcoming film 'Maidaan' have dropped a new track ‘Team India Hain Hum’, which spotlights the dedication of every Indian athlete.

IANS
NDTV
Amit Ravindernath Sharma Photo: NDTV
The director Amit Ravindernath Sharma said that he wanted to bring forth this emotion through a song and that is how it was born.

The song is full of emotions, adrenaline, and excitement that every Indian athlete experiences when they represent the Tricolour.

'Team India Hain Hum' has been composed and sung by A.R. Rahman and Nakul Abhyankar. It has lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, Slow Cheeta and Davinder Singh.

The director said: "We are all very close to the story of the film which encompasses an array of emotions including perseverance, a never give up attitude and a unified love for the nation."

"I wanted to bring forth this emotion through a song and that’s how 'Team India Hain Hum' was born. Sportsman or not, this song is a call-out to the whole nation to stand as one," he said.

In the film, Ajay Devgn plays the role of real-life unsung hero, coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who, along with his Indian Football Team, made history.

The film also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

The film is all set to release on April 10.

