'Maharaj': When A Rich Historical Case Meets A Mediocre Film

When JJ finds out that Karsan has published the article, he closes the temple’s gates, forcing him to apologise. Since many devotees break their fast only after their morning prayers, JJ’s power move fulfils two distinct ends: instigating his followers to attack JJ and telling them, indirectly, who the real God is. Karsan, however, brings the idol’s photo outside the temple and urges them to pray to it. “He himself has taught us, right?” Karsan asks. “That God is everywhere. Then isn’t this also Shri-ji? Why can’t we just pray to Him and break our fast?” This reduction of God to a person or a party also finds resonance in today’s times. Consider the recent Parliamentary session, where Rahul Gandhi, pointing towards the treasury bench, said, “Those who call themselves Hindus [indulge in three main things] 24 hours: hinsa, hinsa, hinsa. Nafrat, nafrat, nafrat. Asatya, asatya, asatya [violence, hatred, and falsehood].” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Calling the entire Hindu society ‘violent’ is a serious issue.” To which Gandhi replied, “Narendra Modi is not the whole Hindu society. The BJP is not the whole Hindu society. The RSS is not the whole Hindu society.”