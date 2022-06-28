Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
M K Stalin Mourns The Passing Away Of Acclaimed Tamil Actor 'Poo' Ramu

Tamil Actor 'Poo' Rama passed away on June 27 and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is mourning his death.

DMK Chief M K Stalin File Photo

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 2:18 pm

Well-known Tamil actor 'Poo' Ramu, who has acted in several critically acclaimed Tamil films including 'Pariyaerum Perumal', 'Soorarai Pottru', 'Karnan', and 'Nedunalvaadai', passed away at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Monday evening.

He was admitted to the hospital on June 24 after he suffered a heart attack and was undergoing treatment at the medical facility. The actor's body has been kept at his residence in Periyar Nagar in Urapakkam for the public to pay homage. The last rites of the character artist are to take place later on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was among scores of people who expressed their condolences on learning of the actor's demise. In a statement, Stalin said, "I was deeply saddened to learn of the demise of actor 'Poo' Ramu, who had won a place for himself in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu with his acting in films. Those with a progressive mindset will always remember his contribution in taking the ideologies of the Left to the common masses through street theatre."

Ramu who made his mark in Tamil cinema through 'Poo', earmarked a special place for himself in the hearts of the people through his performances in films like 'Nedunalvadai' and 'Pariyaerum Perumal'.

"I express my deepest condolences and offer my consolation to all those near and dear to the actor, including his family members and friends in the film industry."

Several actors and technicians from the film industry including actor Kaali Venkat and director Lenin Bharathi have expressed their condolences on learning of the demise of the actor.

Actor Ramu shot to the limelight for his brilliant performance in director Sasi's film 'Poo', which featured actress Parvathy and actor Srikanth in the lead. His performance in the film became his identity and he was known as 'Poo' Ramu.

[With Inputs from IANS]

