Love, Complications And Emotions – Zindagi Brings 4 Unconventional Romantic Stories This November

Romantic stories are something that everyone loves to watch. Whether it’s on OTT or TV or even on film, romantic films are some of the most watched films ever. This month, Zindagi is here with some such unconventional stories of love.

A Still From 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai'
A Still From 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 10:31 pm

In today’s day and age, we all desire a romantic fairytale, one that sweeps us off our feet and brings a smile to our faces. As we grow, love brings us joy, complications, and an intense rush of emotions but eventually leaves our heart content and wanting for more.

Zindagi’s promising November line-up brings to audiences 4 unconventional relationship dramas, that will keep you engaged and entertained:

‘Dhoop Chhaon’

A Still From 'Dhoop Chhaon'
A Still From 'Dhoop Chhaon' Instagram

Directed by Haissam Hussain, ‘Dhoop Chhaon’ is an intriguing relationship drama that brings to light the complexities of the protagonist Shandana (Nadia Jamil) and Haider’s (Naumaan Ijaz) married life. Surrounding her marital life, her patience to resolve disagreements and the crux of sustaining a marriage, ‘Dhoop Chhaon’ is sure to entertain audiences with its interesting storyline and plot. The series also stars Sanam Baloch (Durr-e-Shehwar), Qavi Khan (Mansoor), Sophia Syed (Sophia) in pivotal roles.

‘Raqeeb Se’

A Still From 'Raqeeb Se'
A Still From 'Raqeeb Se' Instagram

Starring Hadiqa Kiani (Sakina), Naumaan Ijaz (Maqsood), Sania Saeed (Hajra), Iqra Aziz (Ameera), Faryal Mehmood (Insha) and Saqib Sumeer (Rafique) in lead roles, Raqeeb Se is a relationship drama centered around four women and one man. The story revolves around the life of Sakina (Hadiqa Kiani) who elopes from her house with her daughter, Ameera (Iqra Aziz) and seeks shelter at her former lover, Maqsood Sahab’s house (Naumaan Ijaz). This brings to the forefront Sakina and Maqsood’s tragic love story and the repercussions it can cause to the people around them.

‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’

A Still From Zindagi Gulzar Hai
A Still From Zindagi Gulzar Hai Instagram

Directed by Sultana Siddiqui and starring popular and versatile actors Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan in lead roles of Kashaf Murtaza and Zaroon Juaid respectively, ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ is a romantic drama centered around the life of Kashaf and Zaroon who belong to different social backgrounds. A certain turn of events, leads them to fall in love with each other. The series sheds light on their growth, their different approach towards life, their journey and love for one another.

‘Mere Qatil Mere Dildaar’

A Still From ‘Mere Qatil Mere Dildaar’
A Still From ‘Mere Qatil Mere Dildaar’ Instagram

Mere Qatil Mere Dildaar sheds light on the simple yet complex love story of a married couple as they take each day at a time. The romantic drama stars Mehwish Hayat as Maham and Ahsas Khan and Umer in lead roles.

