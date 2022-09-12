Leonardo DiCaprio Hits The Bar With Jared Leto After Camila Morrone Split

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio continues to enjoy his single life. The 'Titanic' actor has been spotted hanging out with fellow actor Jared Leto at a night party a few weeks after breaking up with Camila Morrone.



The 47-year-old actor was partying in Manhattan with Jared, per a TMZ report. While hanging out at the bar by himself, 'The Wolf of Wall Street' star could be seen pulling down his cap, seemingly trying to go incognito, reports aceshowbiz.com.



In the meantime, Jared seemed more social at the party, which was held during New York Fashion Week. The 'House of Gucci' actor, clad in an all-black outfit and his signature long black hair, was seen chatting with a bunch of folks.



Leo's outing arrived after his recent split with Camila. The now-exes reportedly broke up "over the summer" after dating since 2017.



As for the reason why their relationship ended, a source claimed: "Leo and Camila have had a few breaks in the past few months. It's a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die.



"With all of Leo's girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart."



Despite their breakup, there are reportedly "no bad feelings" between the exes.



As Leo is no longer dating Camila, it's reported that the 'Don't Look Up' star has been quietly seeing Gigi Hadid.



He allegedly even "hooked up" with the 27-year-old model, who is "exactly his type", "a few times" since his breakup, according to a Life & Style report.



"Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer," a so-called insider told the site.



"They have known each other for several years. They're super attracted to each other," the insider further dished, before adding: "She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude."